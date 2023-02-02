Per the Deadline exclusive report, The film follows Jaq (Panettiere) on the first day of her new job and Shane (Williams), who is her ride-share driver for the day. The pair fall into a game of cat and mouse when an Amber Alert for an abducted child goes out, and they find themselves behind the suspected vehicle of the abduction and spring into action so as not to let the suspect escape.

Amber Alert is written by Joshua Oram and Kerry Bellessa, with the latter directing. Producers include Joseph Restaino and Tony Stopperan through Hungry Bull Productions, Summer and Kerry Bellessa through Bluefields Entertainment and Leal Naim. Panettiere and Williams will also executive produce the film.

Williams is currently starring in the third season of ABC’s hit comedy Abbott Elementary, for which he won a Golden Globe for Best Supporting Actor in a TV series musical/comedy or drama.

Panettiere returned to film/TV when she reprised her role in the Scream franchise for Scream IV, and is a Golden Globe nominee herself for Nashville.