The first trailer has dropped for Tyler Perry’s upcoming Netflix film, Tyler Perry’s Straw, starring Taraji P. Henson, Teyana Taylor, Sherri Shepherd, Sinbad and more.

The film also stars Rockmond Dunbar, Ashley Versher, Mike Merrill and Glynn Turman. It is directed and written by Perry and produced by Perry, Tony L. Strickland and Angi Bones.

Here’s the logline: A single mother’s world unravels in chaos as her day goes from bad to worse to catastrophic as she struggles to care for her ill daughter. Pushed to the brink by a world that seems indifferent to her existence, she’s forced to confront impossible choices in a society that offers her no safety net.

More details for ‘Tyler Perry’s Straw’

As depicted in the trailer, Henson’s character, Janiyah, holds a bank hostage in a turn of events.

On the film and Henson’s character, Perry told Netflix’s Tudum, “She’s just trying to survive, just trying to be a great mother to her daughter, and then the circumstances in her life cause her to be in this situation. I think that a lot of people around the world, no matter if you’re a Black woman or not, will be able to relate to that feeling of, ‘I’m at my last straw.’”

When does ‘Tyler Perry’s Straw’ premiere?

The film premieres June 6 on Netflix. Watch the trailer and check out first-look images below.