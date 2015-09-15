The first teaser trailer has been released for Ryan Murphy’s All Fair, the Hulu legal drama starring Kim Kardashian, Naomi Watts, Niecy Nash-Betts, Teyana Taylor, Matthew Noszka with Sarah Paulson and Glenn Close.

Halle Berry was initially cast in the drama series before exiting due to scheduling conflicts. The series is set to premiere later this year.

What is ‘All’s Fair’ set to be about?

Here’s the official description:

A team of female divorce attorneys leave a male-dominated firm to open their own powerhouse practice. Fierce, brilliant, and emotionally complicated, they navigate high-stakes breakups, scandalous secrets, and shifting allegiances—both in the courtroom and within their own ranks. In a world where money talks and love is a battleground, these women don’t just play the game—they change it.

Photo: Disney/Hulu

The series is produced by 20th Television in association with Ryan Murphy Television.

The project is written and produced by Ryan Murphy with Jon Robin Baitz, Joe Baken, Jamie Pachino, Lyn Greene and Richard Levine. Murphy also directs episodes. Kardashian, Close, Watts, Nash-Betts and Paulson also executive produce. Anthony Hemingway also directs episodes and executive produces, with other executive producers including Kris Jenner, Alexis Martin Woodall, Eric Kovtun, Scott Robertson and Nissa Diederich also serve as executive producers.

When does All’s Fair premiere on Hulu?

There isn’t a specific premiere date set yet, but we do know that it will premiere in Fall 2025.

Watch the teaser trailer and check out first-look images below: