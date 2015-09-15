Netflix has dropped the first trailer for the YA sci-fi film Uglies, starring Joey King, Keith Powers, Chase Stokes, Brianne Tju, Jan Luis Castellanos, Charmin Lee and Laverne Cox.

Here’s the logline: In a futuristic world that imposes a cosmetic surgery at 16, Tally is eager for her turn to join the rest of society. But when a friend runs away, Tally embarks on a journey to save her that upends everything she thought she wanted.

Based on the 2005 novel of the same name, the film has been in development for many years. Production on the film actually took place back in 2021, King said back in 2022.

Directed by McG, the film was written by Jacob Forman, Vanessa Taylor and Whit Anderson.

“The film’s really about beauty as interior,” McG told Netflix’s Tudum. “It’s a commentary on what we’re experiencing today, where so many people can’t just take a photograph and post it on social media. You’ve got to put it through the filter, you’ve got to edit it, you’ve got to do the thing to present this idealized version of beauty. And this is a moment to say, ‘Take a deep breath, work on your inner game, love people for who they are, and accept yourself for who you are,’ and strangely, it’s a much more fruitful way to live.”

John Davis, Jordan Davis, Robyn Meisinger, McG, Mary Viola produce the film, with Joey King, Jamie King, Scott Westerfeld, John Fox, Jenny Hink executive producing.

Watch the trailer below: