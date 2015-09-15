Amazon MGM Studios has released the first images from the upcoming film Unstoppable, starring Jharrel Jerome, Jennifer Lopez, Don Cheadle, Bobby Cannavale and Michael Peña. The first look drop comes ahead of the film’s premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) next month.

Per the logline, the film is “an inspiring, true story about Anthony Robles (played by Jerome) who defied every expectation to become a national wrestling champion.”

It is the directorial debut of Oscar winning editor William Goldenberg. He won for Argo and was previously nominated for The Imitation Game, Zero Dark Thirty, Seabiscuit and The Insider.

Robles himself, who is a producer on the project, also appears in the film, credited as ‘Anthony Robles Double,’ performing the complex wrestling moves and stunts. Jerome trained with Robles and worked closely with him as well.

Goldenberg directed from a screenplay Eric Champnella and Alex Harris & John Hindman. The script is based upon the book by Anthony Robles and Austin Murphy

The film is produced by Artists Equity, Ben Affleck and Matt Damon’s production company. Affleck, Robles, Elaine Goldsmith-Thomas, Andrew Fraser, Gary Lewis, David Crockett are producers on the film. The film also employed Accessibility Coordinators from IndieVisible to “ensure a safe working environment, including productivity tools for all cast and crew.”

Check out the first look images below:

