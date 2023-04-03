Between his Super Bowl halftime show, the release of his ninth studio album Coming Home and receiving the BET Lifetime Achievement Award, Usher has had an amazing 2024 so far.
In September, Usher will be releasing Rendezvous In Paris in theaters globally. Filmed during Usher’s 2023 eight-concert performance in Paris, the forthcoming film will feature performances of some of the R&B superstar’s biggest hits, including “Yeah!,” “My Boo” and “Love In This Club.”
“Paris was a special experience for me as an entertainer and for my fans,” Usher said in a press release. “I hope those who weren’t able to make it in person get to experience how special it was. As for those of you who were, I hope you experience the show and see what it takes to get there through a different lens.”
Directed by Anthony Mandler, Rendezvous In Paris also “incorporates the essence of his landmark cultural phenomenon Vegas residencies into a seductive French touch confession.”
The film promises to give fans a glimpse into Usher’s personal life as well.
In partnership with AMC Theatres, the film will be released via Trafalgar Releasing.
“For 30 years, Usher has captivated and entertained audiences through his music and concerts. Just a few months ago, he drew rave reviews for his stunning performance in front of 129 million people during the Super Bowl Half Time Show,” AMC Theatres Chairman and CEO Adam Aron said in the same press release. “Bringing his unparalleled concert experience to movie theatres for his fans around the world is a perfect fit for AMC Theatres Distribution.”
Trafalgar Releasing CEO Marc Allenby added, “We are excited to continue our partnership with Sony Music Vision and AMC Theatres Distribution to bring the energy of USHER to movie theater audiences around the world. He is the perfect artist to support our shared vision of creating global experiences around concert films for artists that advance the evolution of the cinema into venues for all forms of entertainment.”
The film is set for a Sept 12 release — screening across 2,000 theaters globally. Fans can purchase tickets at UsherinParis.com beginning August 6 at 9:00 a.m. ET / 6:00 a.m. PT.
Check out the trailer for Usher’s upcoming film below.