A recent episode of Wheel of Fortune included an answer from a contestant that shocked the game’s audience and made fans roar with laughter. According to TV Insider, while responding to a “phrase” puzzle, player Tavaris exclaimed, “Right in the butt!”

As audiences’ mouths agape, a fellow player asked, “What?!” Host Pat Sajak broke the awkward moment by letting Tavaris know that his NSFW answer wasn’t the correct phrase. Tavaris’ guess wasn’t even the proper number of characters on the board.

The correct answer was “This is the best,” which Tavaris confessed was a “better answer.”

Sajak let Tavaris know that he left his mark on the longstanding show.

“You’ve already made an impression on us,” he said.

On the other hand, Tavaris seemed to be embarrassed by his guess, apologizing to Sajak.

“I apologize, Pat. I was a little excited,” he said shyly.

It took no time for social media to get a hold of a clip of Tavaris’ guess, and fans were quick to share their appreciation of the unfiltered moment.

Wheel of Fortune airs weeknights on ABC.