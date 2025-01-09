Outside of her breakout role in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Dominique Thorne has been steadily building a name for herself as one of Marvel’s most promising new stars. The 27-year-old New York native trained at Cornell University and made her on-screen debut in the award-winning film If Beale Street Could Talk. Since then, she’s impressed critics and fans with her range, authenticity and undeniable screen presence. Now, she’s stepping into the Marvel spotlight once again as Riri Williams in the highly anticipated Disney+ series, Ironheart.

If you haven’t seen Thorne in action, you might recognize her from her recent press appearances or her voice role in Marvel’s What If…?. She’s drawn praise for her thoughtful approach to portraying complex young Black women on screen and continues to inspire with her grounded outlook and commitment to meaningful storytelling. For anyone just getting familiar with this rising star, here’s a look at Dominique Thorne’s journey so far and where she’s headed next.

Fast facts about Dominique Thorne

Full Name: Dominique Thorne

Birthdate: Nov. 5, 1997

Age: 27

Hometown/Origin: Born in NYC; raised in Brooklyn/New York

Ethnicity/Nationality: American, of Trinidadian descent

Height: 5’3″

Zodiac Sign: Scorpio

Actress studied at New York’s Professional Performing Arts School

Dominique began her journey at New York’s Professional Performing Arts School and earned honors such as the 2015 Young Arts Award in Spoken Theater and the U.S. Presidential Scholar in the Arts. She continued acting through Cornell University, earning a BS in Human Development in 2019 while performing off‑campus. The actress’ screen debut came in Barry Jenkins’s If Beale Street Could Talk (2018) as Sheila Hunt. The film earned critical praise and several ensemble and screenplay accolades, including a Best Feature win at the Independent Spirit Awards and recognition from the National Board of Review.

Originally, the East Coast talent auditioned for the lead role of Tish in the summer of 2017 in New York. Cornell Sun reports that although she wasn’t cast, Thorne later received a callback for the role of Sheila Hunt, Fonny’s younger sister. This led to her being offered the part shortly thereafter. While pursuing her B.S. in Human Development at Cornell, Dominique continued acting on the side. With support from her agents, she sent self-taped audition reels throughout college. “I remember feeling in my spirit first that it was mine,” Dominique told Essence upon receiving the role as Sheila.

In 2021, Marvel tapped her for Riri Williams (aka Ironheart). The audition process was virtually nonexistent because Marvel approached the star directly after seeing her work on set with Chadwick Boseman during a preview test for Black Panther.

Who are Dominque Thorne’s parents?

Dominique Thorne is the daughter of Trinidadian immigrants. Her mother, Nerissa Guy, is from Carapichaima and her father, Navie Guy, is from Mayaro. Family is very important to the New York native, providing emotional support as well as playing a key role in her accepting the Marvel role. When asked about her prior knowledge of Ironheart, Thorne told BFTV, “Absolutely. I think my mother might disown me if I didn’t. It’s very much a Marvel household.”

She explained her initial doubts about taking on such a huge role to MSN. “I was so fearful about the potential to be only ever seen as Ironheart or Riri [Williams]. When in my heart, I want to do so much. I want to be able to do so much authentically, too.” Her mind was ultimately changed due to the excitement of her younger brothers, Ky-Mani and Caleb. “Considering the other side of that scale and how much that meant also [factored into] how much of an opportunity that could be.”

The Marvel starlet is based in Atlanta, Georgia

Dominique was born and raised in New York City (Brooklyn), but since 2020, she and her family have been based in Atlanta, Georgia. That remains a central home base for her. In a June 2023 interview with Sixtysix, she described herself as a “nomad,” splitting time between Atlanta and Chicago while filming the Ironheart series, which was shot in both cities. This flexible lifestyle aligns with her busy schedule and travel for various roles and appearances.

Dominique Thorne’s first Marvel appearance was in ‘Wakanda Forever’

The Cornell graduate did not appear in the first Black Panther film released in 2018. Her character, Riri Williams, was introduced later in the sequel, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (2022). Thorne’s role as Riri serves as a bridge to the future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, highlighting a new generation of heroes while contributing a fresh perspective on technology, identity and heroism within the Black Panther storyline.

Disney+ shines a light on Marvel’s newest hero in ‘Ironheart’

Marvel’s Ironheart premiered on Disney+ on June 24, 2025, introducing audiences to Riri Williams. Dominique Thorne steps into the spotlight with some big shoes to fill, and while a few Marvel loyalists remain skeptical, Rotten Tomatoes critics have rated the series an impressive 82% so far. Many fans are excited to see a fresh face carry Tony Stark’s legacy forward and bring a new kind of hero to the MCU.

Picking up after her introduction in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, the six-episode series finds Riri back in her hometown of Chicago, where she confronts the challenges of genius, responsibility and a dangerous new threat rooted in dark magic. As she builds her own identity beyond Tony Stark’s shadow, Ironheart explores the intersection of cutting-edge technology and personal power in a rapidly evolving Marvel universe.

Is Ironheart a villain?

Ironheart’s greatest strength lies in her extraordinary intellect, crafting a high-tech suit packed with powerful abilities like flight and repulsor blasts that put her on par with some of Marvel’s best heroes. Driven by a fierce sense of justice, she faces the challenges of youth and inexperience head-on, often battling moments of self-doubt. Vulnerable without her armor and reliant on her technology, any damage to her suit can quickly turn the tide against her. Yet, her determination and quick thinking make Ironheart a rising force, a brilliant young hero steadily stepping into her own and ready to protect the world on her own terms.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who voices Riri Williams in What If?

Dominique Thorne reprises her role as Riri Williams in Marvel’s animated anthology series What If…?, which explores alternate realities across the Marvel multiverse. Her return offers fans a fresh glimpse at Ironheart in a reimagined storyline while still tying into the character’s larger arc in the MCU.

Does Riri Williams Meet Tony Stark?

In the comics, Tony Stark makes an appearance in Riri’s home, where he expresses his support. In the MCU, Riri Williams and Tony Stark have never met. Tony dies in Avengers: Endgame (2019), and Riri is introduced later, first appearing in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (2022).