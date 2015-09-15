Marvel Studios has dropped the first trailer for its upcoming Disney+ series, Ironheart.

The long-gestating series finally debuts next month on Disney+ and stars Dominique Thorne, who reprises her role from Ryan Coogler’s Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, alongside Anthony Ramos.

Thorne returns to the character of RiRi Williams, “a young, genius inventor whose iron suits rival the best in the MCU.” The character made her debut in 2022’s “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” directed by Ryan Coogler.

“Ironheart is such a great character in publishing,” said Coogler in a statement. “In 2016, Brian Michael Bendis created a character who would be a successor of sorts to the Iron Man legacy. In the comic book, Riri Williams and Tony Stark had a relationship—she was a student at MIT who came from an almost polar opposite background as Tony, but they came together in their passion to better society. Eventually, the character gets her own identity as Ironheart, and other writers like Eve Ewing picked up from there, taking Riri Williams to Chicago.”

What will ‘Ironheart’ be about?

Here’s the official logline for the show:

Set after the events of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Ironheart pits technology against magic when Riri—determined to make her mark on the world—returns to her hometown of Chicago. Her unique take on building iron suits is brilliant, but in pursuit of her ambitions, she finds herself wrapped up with the mysterious yet charming Parker Robbins aka “The Hood” (Ramos).

As we see in the newly released trailer, The Hood seemingly offers RiRi some help. But at what cost?

Who else stars in ‘Ironheart’

The series also stars Lyric Ross, Alden Ehrenreich, Regan Aliyah, Manny Montana, Matthew Elam and Anji White. Shea Couleé is also a part of the cast. Chinaka Hodge is the head writer. Sam Bailey and Angela Barnes direct the episodes. Dara Taylor composed the music for the series.

Executive producers include Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, Brad Winderbaum, Zoie Nagelhout, Chinaka Hodge, Ryan Coogler, Sev Ohanian and Zinzi Coogler executive produce. The series is produced in association with the Cooglers and Ohanian’s Proximity Media.

When does ‘Ironheart’ premiere on Disney+?

The series debuts June 24 on Disney+. Watch the trailer below.