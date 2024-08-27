Since fans met Meredith Grey back in March 2005 at the start of Grey’s Anatomy, her love life, much like her career, has been filled with ups and downs. After 21 seasons and over 400 episodes of medical and interpersonal drama alike, it’s no wonder that even long time fans need a refresher on who Meredith Grey is dating. Who is Meredith Grey dating? That all depends on what season of the show you’re currently watching.

Beware that spoilers lie ahead. If you’re still behind on your first watch through of this tense medical drama, bookmark this page for later to help catch you up and clear up the tangle of relationships within the show.

Who is Meredith Grey Dating? Here’s A Timeline

For much of the series, viewers witnessed her tumultuous relationship with Dr. Derek Shepherd until Season 11. The pair had several make-up-to-break-up moments, especially after Grey learned that he was married. However, that relationship eventually ends, giving way for Derek and Meredith to wed first informally in Season 5 before legally marrying in Season 7. Sadly, Derek met his demise at the end of Season 11 tragically losing his life in a car accident, leaving Meredith to pick up the pieces while caring for the sick.

Following his death, Meredith had a string of romances, including her first one after Derek with Will. However, they didn’t last long, as her grief was still very raw. Season 12 saw Meredith in love with another doctor, Nathan Riggs. What was supposed to be a one-night stand turned into a full-on love affair until his presumed dead fiancé made a surprise return, ultimately killing their fling. Since then, Meredith’s flow of men remained consistent, until patient Nick Marsh showed up in Season 14. What should have been harmless flirting turned into instant chemistry and a long-distance relationship when Nick popped back up later.

Eventually, Nick took a job at Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital, also as a doctor, where Meredith worked, and the two grew closer. However, with Meredith accepting a new position in Boston, their bond is tested.

Did Nick Relocate for Meredith?

When Meredith takes the Alzheimer’s research job at the Fox Foundation in Season 19, they get back to their long-distance routine. However, Nick quickly learned that he did not want to be without Meredith. In Season 20, he decided to leave Grey Sloan Memorial behind and move to Boston.

Nick wasted no time getting to the new city to be closer to Meredith, which was a welcome arrangement. To show her appreciation and commitment to their union, she put a down payment on a home in Chestnut Hill, which he’d previously mentioned wanting to live in. While this grand gesture was clearly a show of her love, the couple still faced their issues going into Season 21 that could threaten their future.

Are Nick and Meredith Still Dating?

Meredith is still dating Nick. However, their wants are different. Meredith is ready to have a life partner, though it doesn’t appear she wants to remarry for a second time. This is likely due to unresolved feelings stemming from Derek’s passing. Nevertheless, Meredith wants to prioritize her three children from her deceased husband and her job, though Nick still gets a big part of her.

As of now, they remain a couple, while still navigating personal and professional pressures. While it remains to be seen if they will go the distance, as Season 21 is only approaching episode four, it’s evident Nick loves Meredith. However, it is unclear whether Nick will remain understanding of the researcher’s reservations or decide to end things for good. Only time will tell.