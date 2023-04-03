Tom Llamas will succeed Lester Holt as the anchor and managing editor of NBC Nightly News, NBC announced on Wednesday. He will be the first Latino journalist to host the weeknight edition of the program.

“I look forward to working with the world-class journalists at Nightly News and Top Story to bring viewers the most important stories every night,” Llamas said in a statement, according to NBC News.

Llamas’ dual role at NBC

In addition to his new role, Llamas will continue as a senior national correspondent and anchor of Top Story with Tom Llamas. He will remain in this position on weeknights, NBC News Executive Vice President of Programming Janelle Rodriguez confirmed in a staff announcement.

“Tom has the winning combination of journalistic excellence, passionate storytelling and unyielding integrity — all characteristics that have long been trademarks of NBC Nightly News,” Rodriguez said in a statement. “Additionally, he’s been instrumental in growing NBC News NOW into the leading streaming news network, helping to introduce NBC News to a new generation of viewers.”

Llamas’ career journey

Llamas began his career at NBC News as an overnight production assistant and campaign embed. He later worked as a local journalist for WTVJ and WNBC before joining ABC News, where he served as chief national affairs correspondent and anchor for the weekend editions of World News Tonight. In 2021, he returned to NBC News as a senior national correspondent.

A changing of the guard at ‘Nightly News’

Llamas is set to take on his new role this summer. His appointment follows Holt’s announcement in February that he would step down as anchor and managing editor of Nightly News. Holt has held the role since June 2015 and has also been a principal anchor on Dateline since September 2011.

“Lester Holt is a great man and one of the most trusted broadcasters of our time,” Llamas said, per NBC. “Just like Lester, I promise to be devoted to our viewers and dedicated to the truth.”

Holt’s words of encouragement

Holt shared his support for Llamas as his successor, encouraging him to make the role his own.

“As I told him, it’s important to make the broadcast his, and you will over time. … I’m happy, happy for Tom and his family — and crush it, my friend,” Holt said.

Holt also reassured NBC staff about the transition. “This broadcast is not only one of the great jobs, but it’s a great staff he’s inheriting. I know you all will give him your 100% support as you make the transition,” he said.