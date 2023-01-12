Broadway has its first Black full-time Elphaba.

Lencia Kebede has been announced as the first Black actress to play Elphaba in Broadway’s Wicked full-time. She will be joined by Allie Trimm, who is the new Glinda. Kedebe and Trimm’s performances start March 4 at The Gershwin Theater.

Kebede was recently seen as Angelica in the National Tour of Hamilton. Trimm was originally a Glinda standby between December 2021 to March 2024.

A first-generation Ethiopian-American, Kedebe graduated from Occidental College with a degree in Diplomacy and World Affairs with a minor in Politics. If you know about Elphaba’s own politics and freedom-fighting, it makes perfect sense that Kedebe was chosen for the role.

Aside from touring with Hamilton, she also toured internationally with Rent, playing Joanne, and also sang backup for Beyoncé.

The film adaptation of Wicked stars Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande and is now available on demand. The sequel, Wicked: For Good, will be released later this year.