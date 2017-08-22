Byron Bowers is the latest name to join Yahya Abdul-Mateen II in Marvel’s upcoming Disney+ series, Wonder Man.

Starring Abdul-Mateen II in the titular role, the series will be directed by Danuel Destin Cretton and Stella Meghie. Andrew Guest is the head writer. Deadline broke the news of Bowers’ casting.

The character of Wonder Man, created by Stan Lee, Don Heck and Jack Kirby, was introduced in Marvel Comics in 1964 as Simon Williams, the son of a wealthy industrial who becomes an antagonist to The Avengers after gaining ion-based superpowers, including super strength. The character later became a reformed hero.

Cretton will executive produce Wonder Man alongside Kevin Feige.

Bowers, who has appeared in HBO’s Irma Vep, Prime Video’s Swarm and Showtime’s The Chi, can be seen soon opposite Moses Ingram and Natalie Portman in the limited series Lady In The Lake. He also served as a consulting product on that project as well.