Eva Marcille is opening up about her recent weight loss and how she felt it was best to handle the criticism from others.
On April 9, the model was the special guest on Tamron Hall. While on the show she discussed her flourishing career since competing and winning America’s Next Top Model, solid advice she received from Tyra Banks, her recent divorce and her noticeable slimmer figure. During the episode, she revealed the cause behind her quick drop in weight last year was a result of dealing with depression that stemmed from her divorce from Atlanta-based attorney Michael Sterling, whom she wed in 2018 and shares two sons, Michael and Maverick, and also the actress’ daughter, Marley, from a previous relationship, who he adopted. The couple settled on an agreement and finalized their divorce in August 2023.
In the interview, host Hall asked Marcille about a picture she posted on Instagram last year that was taken on the red carpet at the 2023 NAACP Image Awards since she turned off the comment options following the rude and negative things written by internet trolls about her size since she had lost some weight.
“Oh absolutely [I saw the comments before deactivating],” she told Hall. “But where do you put them [the comments] right? Where do you put the negative feelings, things that are not good? Where do you put them? You try to bury them down.”
When Hall asked, “Did you expect those [negative comments]? When you saw the picture of yourself, did you think I look slimmer than I normally look?” Marcille answered laughing, “No! I thought I looked cute!”
The All The Queen’s Men actor disclosed that she came on the show with intentions to be “transparent” and “honest” before talking about the downside and side effects of a divorce, which she going through at the time.
“I went through a divorce last year. Anyone that’s ever been through a divorce knows that divorce is hard,” she said. “It’s like a stomach flu, like you will be skinny afterward. You are a 200-pound person — you’re gonna drop at least 30 pounds. So for me, I lost weight just naturally going through life and I found myself depressed.”
Marcille went on to say that she was in a discovery phase in life due to the changes taking place and she was figuring out how she was going to lead this new chapter in life as a single woman again.
“Before my divorce, through my divorce just trying to just navigate and rediscover ‘Who am I?’ I’m not the wife anymore. I’m not someone’s someone. I’m someone’s mom, but if I took the mom away, if I took mom away, if I took Madam away, if I took ‘Top Model’ away like who’s Eva? Who am I? And making sure that I prioritize knowing that character and building that character.”
Watch Eva’s appearance on The Tamron Hall Show below!