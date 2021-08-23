Florida A&M University athletic director Angela Suggs was arrested Monday on fraud and theft charges.

According to The Associated Press, the 55-year-old allegedly charged over $24,000 for personal use on a corporate credit card when she served as president and CEO of the Florida Sports Foundation. She was booked into the Leon County Jail before being released on a $13,500 bond. The Florida Department of Law Enforcement began its investigation in November after getting a referral from the Florida Department of Commerce’s Inspector General.

According to WTXL, she served as the FSF president and CEO from 2017 until she assumed the athletic director position on Oct. 7, 2024. Suggs, a FAMU alum, previously served as the associate athletic director for external affairs and senior women’s administrator at the HBCU before her departure to the FSF, HBCU Sports reported.

Why is Suggs being charged with fraud and theft charges?

The FDLE investigation included an audit of Suggs’ FSF business credit card purchases and corresponding travel reimbursements, revealing unauthorized wire transfers, cash withdrawals, and personal purchases made at casinos during business trips.

Suggs reportedly falsified travel vouchers, and when asked about the unauthorized charges, the FDLE stated, “Suggs claimed some were for business meals and others were accidentally charged to the business card,” and she failed to reimburse FSF.

FAMU’s response to Angela Suggs’ charges

WTXL reported that FAMU issued a statement mentioning that Suggs is on paid administrative leave:

“Florida A&M University is aware of allegations involving Athletics Director Angela Suggs and a former employer. While the matter is unrelated to FAMU, she has been placed on administrative leave with pay until further notice. Athletics business operations will continue under the deputy directors of athletics, Travis Glasgow and Brittney Johnson.”