Florida A&M University has announced that a woman will be head drum major for the first time in the HBCU’s marching band history. Oluwamodupe Oloyede, or “Dupe,” will be taking on this new role for the 2025–2026 HBCU band season, according to HBCU Gameday.

She was previously the second woman drum major of the band with Cori Bostic being the first.

Who is Oluwamodupe Oloyede?

Oloyede’s primary instrument is the saxophone. She first became a drum major at Southwest DeKalb High School and joined the band at FAMU last season.

“I’m really excited for the season. I’m blessed and honored because I know what this role means—and how much work it requires,” she said. “But with all the encouragement and support I’m getting, I feel ready.”

“This year, coming off the Marching ‘100’ being named ESPN’s Band of the Year in 2024, we’re coming in strong,” Oloyede added. “I’m confident in my ability and in my squad’s ability to take the season by force.”

She said she feels some pressure associated with being the first, but she uses it as a source of motivation.

“I know the pressures are real, but I use myself as my competition. If I focus on the odds, I’ll fail. But if I focus on improving and understand the greater purpose, I’ll do better,” she said. “Even if I didn’t have the support, I’d still be amped. Last year I proved it’s possible. This year, I’m here to dominate—and shut the haters up.”

Oluwamodupe Oloyede has received support from her peers

Director of Bands Dr. Shelby Chipman announced the news of Oloyede’s new position.

“We look for someone who exemplifies discipline, communication, and a deep understanding of our traditions,” he said about the decision to name Oloyede as head drum major. “When I choose drum majors, I’m looking for someone who could speak on my behalf and represent the university well.”

Bostic highlighted the significance of Oloyede’s new title: “For the first time in Marching ‘100’ history, the top three student leadership positions—Head Drum Major, Band President, and Assistant to the Band Director—are all held by women,” she said. “Dr. Chipman’s leadership has pushed the band into new territory.”

“Traditions evolve. There’s no better feeling than seeing those who come after you reach higher,” she added.

Victor “Batman” Gaines, a former drum major at FAMU, also praised the decision to name Oloyede.

“In a time when qualifications are questioned, Dupe has earned her spot. She’s focused, inspiring to young girls, and backed by those who came before her,” he said.

What’s next for FAMU’s marching band?

The band already has several high-profile events lined up. It will be performing at the Pepsi Battle of the Bands in Texas, will send a pep band to the U.S. Open in New York in order to honor Althea Gibson, and will conclude the week in Miami at the Orange Blossom Classic.

“Our strategy is to prepare early and work efficiently,” Oloyede said. “The leadership corps, including the executive board and the new COO student leader, are focused on detailed planning before the season begins.”