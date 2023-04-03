Fat Joe’s former hypeman, Terrance “T.A.” Dixon, filed a $20 million federal lawsuit Thursday accusing the rapper, born Joseph Antonio Cartagena, of years of criminal behavior, including manipulation, sex abuse and exploitation.
What is Fat Joe being accused of?
The 157-page complaint was filed by Dixon’s attorney, Tyrone Blackburn, in the Southern District of New York. It alleges that Fat Joe engaged in “coercive labor exploitation, financial fraud, sexual manipulation, violent intimidation, and psychological coercion,” involving women and minors, all while erasing Dixon’s creative contributions to his success, Variety reported.
Three underage Jane Does are mentioned in the suit
Dixon also claims he was coerced into more than “4,000 sexual acts to maintain his standing within the Enterprise.” He listed three Jane Doe victims (who were 15 and 16 at the time), including a 16-year-old Dominican girl from New York.
The young girl allegedly performed oral sex and other sexual acts on the “What’s Luv” rapper in exchange for clothes, money and a paid phone bill, per Variety.
Minor Doe 2 is a white, non-U.S. citizen who allegedly began a sexual relationship with Fat Joe when she was 15 following a concert overseas, according to the complaint, Variety reported.
The Bronx rapper allegedly flew her to New York City and Miami several times and later paid for a Brazilian butt lift due to her underdeveloped body at the time. She eventually left Fat Joe and is now reportedly married to a professional athlete.
Dixon claims Fat Joe was romantically involved with Minor Doe 3, a Latina who was 15 turning 16, according to the suit. The rapper allegedly paid her bills, brought her on tour and bought a condo for her near the home he shared with his wife in Florida.
In a recorded conversation, Minor Doe 3 and her 15-year-old cousin allegedly told Dixon about Fat Joe, describing his behavior as “inappropriate,” noting he was in his late 30s at the time, per Variety.
Other defendants were listed in the suit
The complaint also names Roc Nation as a co-defendant for allegedly helping conceal Dixon’s authorship and royalty claims, and it accuses Fat Joe’s close associates, Pete “Pistol Pete” Torres and Richard “Rich Player” Jospitre, of participating in what the complaint describes as a “criminal enterprise” under civil RICO violations.
The lawsuit follows an earlier defamation suit filed by Fat Joe against Dixon in April after the hypeman posted claims about the rapper’s alleged sex abuse with the 16-year-old on social media.
In Dixon’s suit, he claims that Fat Joe also issued death threats and witness intimidation via direct messages such as “Fall back in 48 hours” and “We let you live,” and allegedly mentioning his family, Variety reported.
Fat Joe’s legal team speaks out
Fat Joe, represented by celebrity attorney Joe Tacopina, denies all allegations, and his legal team has issued the following statement:
“The lawsuit filed by Tyrone Blackburn and Terrance Dixon is a blatant act of retaliation — a desperate attempt to deflect attention from the civil suit we filed first, which exposed their coordinated scheme to extort Mr. Cartagena through lies, threats, and manufactured allegations,” Tacopina said.
“Law enforcement is aware of the extortionate demand at the heart of this scheme. The allegations against Mr. Cartagena are complete fabrications — lies intended to damage his reputation and force a settlement through public pressure. Mr. Cartagena will not be intimidated. We have taken legal action to expose this fraudulent campaign and hold everyone involved accountable,” the statement continued.