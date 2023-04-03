What is Fat Joe being accused of?

The 157-page complaint was filed by Dixon’s attorney, Tyrone Blackburn, in the Southern District of New York. It alleges that Fat Joe engaged in “coercive labor exploitation, financial fraud, sexual manipulation, violent intimidation, and psychological coercion,” involving women and minors, all while erasing Dixon’s creative contributions to his success, Variety reported.

Three underage Jane Does are mentioned in the suit

Dixon also claims he was coerced into more than “4,000 sexual acts to maintain his standing within the Enterprise.” He listed three Jane Doe victims (who were 15 and 16 at the time), including a 16-year-old Dominican girl from New York.

The young girl allegedly performed oral sex and other sexual acts on the “What’s Luv” rapper in exchange for clothes, money and a paid phone bill, per Variety.

Minor Doe 2 is a white, non-U.S. citizen who allegedly began a sexual relationship with Fat Joe when she was 15 following a concert overseas, according to the complaint, Variety reported.

The Bronx rapper allegedly flew her to New York City and Miami several times and later paid for a Brazilian butt lift due to her underdeveloped body at the time. She eventually left Fat Joe and is now reportedly married to a professional athlete.

Dixon claims Fat Joe was romantically involved with Minor Doe 3, a Latina who was 15 turning 16, according to the suit. The rapper allegedly paid her bills, brought her on tour and bought a condo for her near the home he shared with his wife in Florida.

In a recorded conversation, Minor Doe 3 and her 15-year-old cousin allegedly told Dixon about Fat Joe, describing his behavior as “inappropriate,” noting he was in his late 30s at the time, per Variety.