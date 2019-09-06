The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has recalled about 2 million donuts and other baked goods due to concerns over listeria contamination. According to the FDA, the recall affects several products manufactured by Indiana-based pastry wholesaler FGF Brands, which distributes baked goods across the U.S. and Canada. The affected products are primarily sold at Dunkin’, People reported.

FDA Upgrades Recall Due to Contamination Risk

The recall was initially ordered on Jan. 7 but was later upgraded to a Class II recall on Wednesday. According to the FDA’s website, a Class II recall is issued when exposure to a contaminated product “may cause temporary or medically reversible adverse health consequences or where the probability of serious adverse health consequences is remote.”

The FDA states that the recalled donuts may be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes, a bacteria known to cause serious foodborne illness. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reports that listeria is the third leading cause of death from foodborne illness in the U.S., infecting approximately 1,600 Americans annually and causing around 260 deaths each year.

Listeria Symptoms and Who Is Most at Risk

Symptoms of listeria infection include vomiting, muscle aches, and fever. In more severe cases, infected individuals may experience headache, stiff neck, confusion, loss of balance, and convulsions, per the FDA.

Certain groups are more vulnerable to severe complications from listeria, including:

Pregnant women and newborns

Adults aged 65 and older

Individuals with weakened immune systems

FGF Brands and Other Recent Food Recalls

The recall affects baked goods produced by FGF Brands, a company that supplies pastries, donuts, and other baked goods to major retailers in the U.S. and Canada. The FDA has not specified which Dunkin’ products are affected, so consumers are urged to check the official recall list.

This recall follows several recent FDA recalls due to listeria concerns, including:

A broccoli recall in January 2024

A Boar’s Head meat recall in July 2023

What Consumers Should Do

The FDA advises consumers who have purchased the recalled donuts to:

Discard the products immediately

Return them to the store for a refund

Check the FDA’s recall list for additional details

The FDA continues to monitor the situation and urges consumers to remain cautious when purchasing baked goods and other perishable food items.