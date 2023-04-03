On Jan. 27, the FDA upgraded Marketside Broccoli Florets to Class 1, the most severe type of recall that could lead to serious injury or death.

The washed and ready-to-eat 12 oz. bags, produced by Braga Fresh in Soledad, California, were initially recalled on Dec. 31, 2024. According to the FDA, the product was placed under an advisory warning due to the possibility of contamination with Listeria monocytogenes.