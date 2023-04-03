According to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, a potentially deadly product sold at Walmart in 20 states is being recalled due to contamination concerns.
On Jan. 27, the FDA upgraded Marketside Broccoli Florets to Class 1, the most severe type of recall that could lead to serious injury or death.
The washed and ready-to-eat 12 oz. bags, produced by Braga Fresh in Soledad, California, were initially recalled on Dec. 31, 2024. According to the FDA, the product was placed under an advisory warning due to the possibility of contamination with Listeria monocytogenes.
When was the contamination discovered?
According to the recall notice, the Texas Health & Human Services discovered the potential contamination during random sampling from a Texas store where samples tested positive for listeria.
As of Tuesday, illnesses have been reported concerning the recalled product.
Consumers who may have bought this product and put it in their freezers are advised to throw it out immediately.
Listeria monocytogenes can make anyone affected by the organism severely sick
The FDA warns that the organism can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or older adults, and others with weakened immune systems.
Those who are otherwise healthy individuals “may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea,” per the notice.
Listeria monocytogenes infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.
What information do consumers need about the product?
The Marketside Broccoli Florets, produced by Braga Fresh, has a recall on the washed and ready-to-eat 12 oz. bags.
- The product has a best-used-by-date of Dec. 10, 2024.
- The UPC listed on the back of the bag is 6 81131 32884 5.
- The lot code listed on the front of the bag is BFFG327A6.
The recalled broccoli has affected more than 20 states
Here are the states of the Walmart stores with the affected product:
- Alaska
- Arkansas
- Arizona
- California
- Colorado
- Idaho
- Illinois
- Indiana
- Kentucky
- Louisiana
- Michigan
- Montana
- Nevada
- Ohio
- Oklahoma
- Oregon
- Texas
- Utah
- Washington
- Wyoming