Millions of Americans are set to receive their Social Security benefits and Supplemental Security Income (SSI) payments this week. According to Newsweek, the payments will go out on Friday to individuals who claim SSI for disabilities and those who qualify based on income. While SSI payments are typically disbursed on the first of every month, the schedule adjusts when dates coincide with federal holidays or weekends.

Why the Schedule May Change

In a 2022 blog post, the Social Security Administration (SSA) explained that these adjustments ensure timely payments.

“We do this to avoid putting you at a financial disadvantage and make sure that you don’t have to wait beyond the first of the month to get your payment,” the SSA stated, per Newsweek. “It does not mean that you are receiving a duplicate payment in the previous month, so you do not need to contact us to report the second payment.”

The SSA advises beneficiaries to wait three working days before reaching out about payment delays.

Cost-of-Living Adjustment Impacts Payment Amounts

Eligible beneficiaries may receive a maximum amount of $967 per individual or $1,450 per couple in 2025. These figures have been adjusted due to the annual Cost of Living Adjustment (COLA) implemented this year. In 2024, the maximum was $943 for individuals and $1,415 for couples.

This year’s COLA reflects a smaller increase compared to recent years. In 2024, benefits rose by 3.2%, a notable drop from the 8.7% increase seen in 2023. The 2023 adjustment was heavily influenced by inflation driven by the coronavirus pandemic.

“The 2025 COLA will be the lowest received by Social Security beneficiaries since 2021, at the same time inflated prices persist on key essentials such as housing, meats, auto insurance, any type of service and repairs,” Mary Johnson, an independent Social Security and Medicare policy analyst, told Newsweek. “Despite it being the lowest COLA since 2021, a 2.5% COLA would be considered about average.”

Payment Details and February 2025 Disbursements

Several factors, including income, disability status, and household size, influence the exact payment amount for beneficiaries. The next SSI payments after Friday’s disbursements are scheduled for Feb. 28. Individuals receiving retirement benefits will also receive payments throughout February.