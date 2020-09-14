Aggressive rate cut as inflation has dropped

The Federal Reserve’s announcement that it was cutting its federal funds rate, which will lead to similar drops in other key interest rates across the country, represents an aggressive move by the nation’s central bank to stimulate economic activity. It also symbolizes less worry about inflation; the Fed had raised rates since 2022 to fight rising inflation in the United States, and the inflation rate has since fallen closer to the Fed’s goal of 2%.

Fed Chair Jay Powell explained, “We’re trying to achieve a situation where we restore price stability without the kind of painful increase in unemployment that has come sometimes with this inflation.”

The size of the cut, half a point instead of a more standard quarter, shows the Fed’s changed priorities, and Fed watchers expect additional cuts to follow before the end of the year.