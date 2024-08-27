There is nothing like a good karaoke night with friends to conclude the long work week. While this can be done at a local bar, a karaoke party at home could be just as exciting. There are several ways to pull this off, starting with the theme. Though it’s not a good idea to make the evening too formal, creating a 70s ambiance with a playlist including classics such as The O’Jays “Love Train” and “Me and Mrs. Jones” by Billy Paul. However, another fun concept is making the party an ode to women in music. This can be achieved by adding some of the biggest female-led songs to the mix and allowing everyone in the room to take a stab at singing them, even the male attendees.

Whether you’re into R&B, pop, or rap, several records come to mind which were introduced to us by the women we love. Several of them include catchy hooks and memorable lyrics perfect for caroling in unison over drinks and great food. Let’s take a listen to 15 of our favorite hit singles by the ladies we love, which are also perfect for a karaoke night.

R&B

Whitney Houston – “I’m Every Woman” (1993)

Aretha Houston – “Respect” (1967)

Beyoncé – “Love On Top” (2011)

Mariah Carey – “Heartbreaker” (1999)

Mary J. Blige – “Real Love” (1992)

How to Sing R&B at Karaoke Night

Since R&B can encompass a few different subgenres, it’s important to pick a song that you not only enjoy, but have the range for. Chord progressions in R&B can be complicated, so make sure you’re prepared to nail those vocals.

However, remember that karaoke is just for fun, and the real point is to get the party started. Even if you can’t pull off the octaves of Whitney Houston or Mariah Carey, hearing the whole room to sing along is the best part.

Pop

Rihanna – “We Found Love” (2011)

Cyndi Lauper – “Girls Just Want To Have Fun” (1983)

Madonna – “Material Girl” (1985)

Lady Gaga – “Bad Romance” (2009)

Britney Spears – “(You Drive Me) Crazy” (1999)

How to Sing Pop Hits at Karaoke Night

Though they might not all need quite the same musical chops as R&B, pop songs aren’t without their crescendos and high notes. You’ll need plenty of vocal range for these female-led karaoke songs for your next night out, but what really matters is the showmanship you bring to your performance. These fun jams will be just as effective in getting the fun going.

Rap

Nicki Minaj – “Anaconda” (2014)

Lil Kim – “The Jump Off” (2003)

Queen Latifah – “U.N.I.T.Y.” (1993)

Cardi B – “Bodak Yellow” (2017)

Trina – “Da Baddest B***h” (2000)

How to Rap at Karaoke

The best tip for showing off your skills by rapping at the next karaoke get-together is to pick a song you know the lyrics to front and back. When you are able to match a song beat for beat and lyric for lyric, you’ll impress everyone and likely earn an applause.