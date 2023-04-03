Fernanda Torres speaks out over controversial blackface skit

“Almost twenty years ago, I appeared in blackface in a comedy sketch from a Brazilian TV show,” Torres, 59, said in a statement to Deadline. “I am very sorry for this. I’m making this statement as it is important for me to address this swiftly to avoid further pain and confusion.”

She continued, “At that time, despite the efforts of Black movements and organizations, the awareness of the racist history and symbolism of blackface hadn’t yet entered the mainstream public consciousness in Brazil. Thanks to better cultural understanding and important but incomplete achievements in this century, it’s very clear now in our country and everywhere that blackface is never acceptable.”