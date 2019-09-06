Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez will join Sen. Bernie Sanders and several other well-known figures in Los Angeles on April 12 as part of their Fighting Oligarchy: Where We Go From Here tour, which aims to speak out against economic injustice and corporate greed. Ocasio-Cortez and Sanders will be joined by a lineup of musicians that includes Neil Young, Joan Baez and Maggie Rogers, Variety reported. Other performers scheduled for the rally include Indigo de Souza, Jeff Rosenstock, the Red Pears and Raise Gospel Choir.

What other stops did Ocasio-Cortez and Sanders make during their Fighting Oligarchy tour?

Sanders and Ocasio-Cortez have already made appearances in Las Vegas and Denver, as well as in the Arizona cities of Tempe and Tucson. The duo has also visited several other cities during the tour. Upcoming stops include Bakersfield, California; Salt Lake City; Nampa, Idaho; and Missoula, Montana.

The Fighting Oligarchy tour primarily targets Republican regions but also makes appearances in liberal cities such as Los Angeles.

“The American people, whether they are Democrats, Republicans or Independents, do not want billionaires to control our government or buy our elections,” Sanders said, according to Variety. “They do not want Republicans to decimate Social Security and the Veterans Administration.”

Sanders added that he and his colleagues are advocating for people who are tired of tax breaks for the wealthy when they’re paid for “by massive cuts to Medicaid and other programs that working families rely on.”

“That is why I will be visiting Republican-held districts all over the Western United States,” Sanders said. “When we are organized and fight back, we can defeat oligarchy.”

How is the Fighting Oligarchy tour performing so far?

According to Sanders’ website, more than 107,981 people have attended the Fighting Oligarchy tour across seven states since it began. The tour has also garnered more than 5 million views on its livestream broadcasts.