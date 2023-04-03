Blavity reported that Parker recognized a need for an all-Black sports radio station in the country and enlisted several friends to help bring the vision to life. He unveiled Sports Rap Radio on June 4, aiming to make history in Detroit, one of the nation’s largest cities with a predominantly Black population.

“Just four years ago, there were no Black full-time sports hosts on the radio in Detroit,” Parker told CBS News then. “In a city that’s nearly 80% Black, I looked at that as a problem.”

However, the venture faced challenges and ceased operations on Tuesday. Parker, 60, told Barrett Media that a lack of additional funding to sustain the programming led to its shutdown.