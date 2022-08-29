Unfortunately, decades of research have shown that the Black community, especially Black women, are charged significantly higher prices compared to white males, even if they use the same negotiation tactics. In addition, one study discovered that “Black women were offered the highest prices, averaging $875 per car more than white men,” according to a Los Angeles Times article.

“Forty percent of the American population will never own a home, so this is the largest purchase they will make, and it’s a big deal and I feel as though it’s my obligation to teach and educate through the car buying process,” she told PBS.