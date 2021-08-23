On Saturday, Morgan Price, a junior at Fisk University, made history. Following her impressive bar routine, she became the first HBCU gymnast to receive a perfect score, adding to her legacy in women’s collegiate gymnastics.

Forbes reported that during the third rotation of a meet at Temple University, Price won her routine and claimed victory in every event except beam, securing a career-high all-around total at 39.500 and beating the next gymnast by nearly one point.

Morgan Price just made history—the first HBCU gymnast to score a perfect 10! ✨ She chose to build at Fisk University instead of the U of A, and now she’s shattering ceilings for HBCU athletics. This is Black excellence in motion! 👏🏿🏅 pic.twitter.com/sRMTuvcuYb — Ben Crump (@AttorneyCrump) February 10, 2025

Morgan Price just scored a PERFECT 10 on bars for Fisk! The first in program history and the first in HBCU history! What an emotional moment and fun celebration with her teammates! #NCAAgym pic.twitter.com/DA6x6ccWnl — College Gym News (@collegegymnews_) February 8, 2025

Price became the first HBCU gymnast to win a national collegiate gymnastics championship in April.

According to Black Enterprise, Price, who was committed to the University of Arkansas with her sister, Frankie, said, “I chose Fisk because it is the first HBCU with a gymnastics team; growing up in gymnastics, I rarely had teammates who looked like me.” She continued, “I wanted to be a part of history & inspire younger girls who want to attend a HBCU as well. I will forever cherish being a part of this team.”

During her first year at Fisk, Price became the first HBCU gymnast to win the USA Gymnastics all-around title. She was named a First-Team All-American at the 2023 USA Gymnastics Women’s Collegiate National Championships.