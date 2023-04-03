Obiekwe, 46, is a Nigerian-born journalist who spent over 20 years of her career at the network, gaining accolades, including an Emmy award, for her work. She started as an intern at WPIX in 2001 and held several roles over the last 16 years before her full-time promotion to entertainment anchor in 2017, according to Page Six and her station bio.

However, according to the complaint filed in the Southern District of New York in January, Obiekwe said things appeared to have taken a different turn after her promotion. She described “having to do the work of two or even three employees, such as the work of a Segment Producer and even that of a Copy Editor,” allegedly without the station providing her needed support.

WPIX is one of several news stations in New York that Nexstar owns. Obiekwe alleged in the lawsuit that white male entertainment anchors at sister stations like KTLA in Los Angeles and WGN-TV in Chicago were paid more, were not overworked, and had “more support and a more competent staff” than her, per Page Six.