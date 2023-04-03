A second round of refund payments will be distributed to Fortnite players, their parents or guardians as part of a multimillion-dollar settlement over unwanted in-game purchases.

How much is the FTC sending in refunds?

The Federal Trade Commission announced on Wednesday that more than $126 million in refunds will be sent to Fortnite gamers who filed by Feb. 14. The agency also stated that it is reopening the claims process tied to its 2022 settlement with Epic Games, the developer of Fortnite, according to a news release and The Hill.

The agency stated that eligible consumers will have an additional two weeks to file a claim until July 9.

As Blavity reported, Epic Games agreed to pay $245 million to settle the FTC’s claim that the company used dark patterns to “trick” players into making unwanted purchases. Some of those players were children who made unauthorized charges without their parents’ consent, preventing them from reviewing the purchases and disputing the charges.

The FTC sent the first round of payments to more than 629,000 customers in December 2024, amounting to $72 million in refunds. In the latest round of payouts, the agency will send over 969,000 checks and PayPal payments on Wednesday and Thursday to consumers who filed valid claims, according to the news release.

“Today’s announcement brings the total amount of refunds the FTC has issued to consumers related to Epic’s deceptive billing practices to nearly $200 million,” the agency said in the news release.

The FTC stated that consumers selected their payment method when they completed their claim forms. Check recipients should cash their checks within 90 days, as indicated on the check. PayPal recipients should redeem their PayPal payments within 30 days.

How can I apply for a refund?

You can apply online at www.fortniterefund.com/file-a-claim.

To submit a claim, you’ll need either your claim number or your Epic account ID.

If you don’t receive an email with a claim number, you can find your Epic account ID by following the steps provided on the site.

Who is eligible to apply for a refund?

You may apply for a refund based on the following:

You were charged in-game currency for items you didn’t want between January 2017 and September 2022.

Your child made charges to your credit card without your knowledge between January 2017 and November 2018.

Your account was locked between January 2017 and September 2022 after you complained to your credit card company about wrongful charges.

You must be at least 18 to complete a claim form. If you are not yet 18, a parent or guardian must complete the claim form for you.

How much can consumers expect in payments?

An FTC spokesperson told The Hill that the average refund payment is about $130.