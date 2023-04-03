Florida State University has welcomed a new majorette team, the FSU Nolettes. They are joining a roster of existing spirit groups: the FSU cheerleaders, the FSU Golden Girls, and the Bat Girls. The Nolettes expanded dance styles to feature jazz, ballet and hip-hop in the routines.
The nine-member team was officially founded on March 20, 2022.
“We wanted to be professional, of course,” Sydney Malveaux, a third-year business student at FSU and co-captain of the Nolettes, told The Tallahassee Democrat. “But we would have never thought that we would have a coach.”
The team tapped Markeshia Harvey, a dance coach and the owner of Inspiration Dance Company in Tallahassee. The 34-year-old signed her contract with the Nolettes in August 2023. She plans on bringing in choreographers and dance and stunt coaches to help develop the team.
“I want them to be very dynamic, explosive, and overall, something that Florida State has never seen before,” she told the news outlet.
Jayda Hall, the head captain of the Nolettes and third-year English, Editing and Writing student, is excited about what comes next.
“I am truly excited for the upcoming year as we continue our mark on FSU’s campus,” she said. “You can expect to see more debut performances, advanced choreography and dancers, as well as more involvement and service to our beautiful home, Tallahassee.”