Fyre Festival 2 has been officially postponed two months prior to when it was supposed to take place.

The organizer sent out a message to ticket holders indicating the event was “postponed” and that tickets are being refunded. The news comes years after the first iteration of the festival resulted in Billy McFarland, the businessman behind the project, being convicted of wire fraud.

“The event has been postponed and a new date will be announced,” a message sent to ticketholders indicated, according to ABC News. “We have issued you a refund. Once the new date is announced, at that time, you can repurchase if it works for your schedule.”

Tickets for the event went on sale in February. Set to take place in Mexico from May 30 to June 2, the festival promised “an electrifying celebration of music, arts, cuisine, comedy, fashion, gaming, sports, and treasure hunting — all set in the stunning location of Isla Mujeres, Mexico,” according to the website. “Experience unforgettable performances, immersive experiences, and an atmosphere that redefines creativity and culture.”

Tickets for Fyre Festival 2 started at $1,400 for general admission, according to Variety. VIP access was sold for $5,000 and artist access for $25,000. The event also featured a “Prometheus God of Fyre” package priced at $1.1 million with access to a yacht and chauffeur service.

“I’m sure many people think I’m crazy for doing this again. But I feel I’d be crazy not to do it again,” McFarland previously said in a statement. “After years of reflection and now thoughtful planning, the new team and I have amazing plans for FYRE 2.”

He spent nearly four years in prison after being convicted of wire fraud for defrauding investors out of $27.4 million with the 2017 iteration of the Fyre Festival.

Why was Fyre Festival 2 postponed?

Shortly after tickets for this year’s event went on sale, the Isla Mujeres government said the organizer did not have permits to host the festival.

“The municipal government of Playa del Carmen, informs that no event with that name will be held in our city,” the government X account for Playa del Carmen wrote in a statement. “After a responsible review of the situation, it was confirmed that there is no registration, planning or conditions that indicate the realization of such an event in the municipality.”

“This municipal government is acting with responsibility and commitment, always with the priority placed on public order, security and family coexistence,” the statement continued. “We reiterate that any official information will be communicated directly and in a timely manner through the corresponding channels.”

The tourism secretary of Quintana Roo, where Isla Mujeres is located, also told ABC News that permission won’t be given for the festival. Bernardo Cueto said he had not been informed about Fyre Festival 2 and that no event of that name would be taking place in Playa del Carmen or Isla Mujeres.

Earlier this month, McFarland went against these statements and shared screenshots of conversations and apparent permits for the event.

“All media reports suggesting our team has not been working with the government of PDC are simply inaccurate and based on misinformation,” he wrote via the festival’s Instagram account, per ABC News. “FYRE has operated as a good partner with PDC government and has followed the proper processes and procedures to lawfully host an event.”