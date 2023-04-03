Garcelle Beauvais‘ son Jaid Thomas Nilon recently made his runway debut. The 16-year-old walked for Sutton Stracke’s Green Label Fashion Show late last month. Jaid modeled two outfits while his mother watched on from the audience.
“My son Jaid is one of the models in the show. This is his first runway!” Beauvais told Page Six before the show. “I’m so excited. He just started modeling.”
For the first look, Jaid rocked an all-black outfit consisting of a puffer vest, baggy pants and matching sneakers. Later on, he swapped the vest with a beige preppy jacket and minimalist v-neck t-shirt.
Ahead of the show, Beauvais told Page Six she was feeling nervous about her son’s debut.
“I had him practicing for me today,” she said. “He’s like, ‘Mom, I’m not gonna look at you. Like, Mom, you gotta be cool.'”
The actress-turned-reality TV star previously shared that she doesn’t want to be a “momager” to her son, although she hopes to share a little sage wisdom as someone who also kicked off her career as a teenager.
“It’s his journey but of course I’m going to give him tips,” she told People in June. “It’s really weird because when I started I was 17 and I would travel all over the world by myself. And now I don’t know if I’d want him to go all over the world by himself. It’s different. But I think it’s awesome.”
Beauvais is a mother to two other children. She welcomed her 32-year-old son Oliver Saunders with ex-husband Daniel Saunders — and she shares Jaid and his twin Jax with her ex-partner Michael Nilon.