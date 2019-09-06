The Gathering Spot, Atlanta‘s popular networking club, is splitting up from its parent company, Greenwood. The two parties started feuding shortly after Greenwood, a Black-owned digital banking platform, acquired The Gathering Spot in 2022.

The former owners of The Gathering Spot filed a complaint against Greenwood CEO Ryan Glover and board member Paul Judge earlier this year, saying the fintech company has not paid the money it owes them. However, as Blavity reported, the two parties settled their dispute in July.