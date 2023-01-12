This upcoming season of MTV’s popular series Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta is going to be one for the ages as the cast members continue upping their game. And surprise! “Material Girl” superstar Saucy Santana is joining the group as he navigates love.

Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood star ZellSwag, who also joins this season.

In the trailer, exclusive to Shadow and Act, the cast are taking on life’s opportunities and handling drama as they continue to rise to the top of Atlanta. And the drama this season is plentiful–after a mid-season finale that brought everyone to the edge, the series comes back as the cast turn their attention to healing their wounds and rise higher than before. However, the road to happiness also is a road to dealing with past traumas head-on.

According to MTV:

Spice is on a journey of accountability and redemption as she tours the world. She is also getting back into activism with the Grace Hamilton Foundation and campaigns alongside Yandy to get the vote out. Rasheeda and Kirk Frost continue to build generational wealth by purchasing land, flipping homes, managing their fashion store, “Pressed ATL” and their brunch spot “Frost Bistro.” Yandy and Mendeecees have reached mogul status in Atlanta with their multiple million dollar businesses while simultaneously exploring running for City Council. Yandy is also supporting her cousin through the IVF process by donating her eggs to her. Supermom Bambi reinvents herself as she celebrates her independence from Scrappy. Renni experiences a healing journey of her own as she works ardently on building a better foundation for her family. Karlie Redd makes her music career a top priority and Erica Banks is on a roller coaster with her record label and is pushing through independently until the dust settles and she can find her way back to the top of the charts. Former Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood alum ZellSwag joins Atlanta as he openly embraces his sexuality with his new relationship with Saucy Santana.

The Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta cast also includes Amy Luciani, Erica Dixon, Jessica White, Kendra Robinson, Khaotic, Mazi G, Momma Dee, Renni Rucci, Shekinah Jo, Sierre Gates and Yung Joc.

The new season premieres Jan. 9, 2024 at 8/7c on MTV.