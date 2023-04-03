California Governor Gavin Newsom said he believes it is unfair for transgender women and girls to compete in female sports. The Democrat also called out those expressing bias toward the community.
Newsom launched his new podcast This is Gavin Newsom on Thursday. The editorial line is to debate over pressing issues with figures that he would typically disagree with.
“It’s time to answer the hard questions and be open to criticism, and debate without demeaning or dehumanizing one other,” the podcast’s description reads on Spotify. “I will be doing just that on my new podcast — inviting people on who I deeply disagree with to talk about the most pressing issues of the day and inviting listeners from around the country to join the conversation.”
Newsom invited conservative figure Charlie Kirk for the debut episode.
“I think it’s an issue of fairness. I completely agree with you on that,” he said about transgender women and girls competing in the women’s category in sports, according to BBC. “It is an issue of fairness, it’s deeply unfair. We’ve got to own that. We’ve got to acknowledge it.”
“I revere sports,” Newsom added. “So, the issue of fairness is completely legit.”
The California Governor also acknowledged the existing bias toward the transgender community and the unique challenges they face.
“There’s also a humility and a grace that these poor people are more likely to commit suicide, have anxiety and depression and the way that people talk down to vulnerable communities is an issue that I have a hard time with as well,” he said. “So, both things I can hold in my hand.”
Some Democrats have condemned Newsom’s comments.
“We were certainly caught off guard and woke up incredibly sickened and disgusted about seeing somebody who’s been an ally of our community use this language,” Chris Ward, a Democratic Assemblymember and chair of the California Legislative LGBTQ Caucus, said, according to Capradio.
“Transgender kids just like any other student – although a very, very small part of the population – deserve a chance to benefit from what sports have to offer,” he added.
Others aligned with Newsom’s comments.
“The true story is that we’ve seen in opinion poll after opinion poll that a majority of the country (and Democrats!) agree with this idea,” Massachusetts Democratic Rep. Seth Moulton told Politico. “More and more are willing to say what they’ve probably always thought — and that’s a good thing.”
A poll conducted by The New York Times and IPSOS in January found that 94% of Republicans and 67% of Democrats say transgender athletes shouldn’t be able to participate in women’s sports.
California state law allows transgender athletes to participate in sports that match their gender identity, per Capradio. The law matches Newsom’s past efforts in favor of the LGBTQ+ community. In 2004, he ordered the San Francisco city clerk to give out same-sex marriage licences, according to BBC. Recently, he took steps to protect LGBTQ+ history in schools and banned school districts from requiring staff to notify families if their child changed their gender identity.