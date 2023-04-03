“I think it’s an issue of fairness. I completely agree with you on that,” he said about transgender women and girls competing in the women’s category in sports, according to BBC. “It is an issue of fairness, it’s deeply unfair. We’ve got to own that. We’ve got to acknowledge it.”

“I revere sports,” Newsom added. “So, the issue of fairness is completely legit.”

The California Governor also acknowledged the existing bias toward the transgender community and the unique challenges they face.

“There’s also a humility and a grace that these poor people are more likely to commit suicide, have anxiety and depression and the way that people talk down to vulnerable communities is an issue that I have a hard time with as well,” he said. “So, both things I can hold in my hand.”