On Tuesday, Gayle King and CBS Mornings executive producer Shawna Thomas appeared on a panel moderated by Lisa Ling. King and Thomas briefly addressed the controversial interview they had with Ta-Nehisi Coates earlier this month. The pair also joined fellow CBS Mornings anchors Nate Burleson and Tony Dokoupil, alongside host Vladimir Duthiers, at the panel in Manhattan’s Paley Center.

“Life is hard. The news is hard. Sometimes, you have hard conversations on television,” King said, according to The Hollywood Reporter. “We know that it comes with a great responsibility. And we’re mindful of that. Certain topics you know are just hot-button issues. You have to be very careful about how you ask the questions, how the questions are received. I think we don’t shy away from hard conversations either. So, I think it’s been a learning thing for everybody.”