When Adidas tapped the Quilters of Gee’s Bend for its 2025 Honoring Black Excellence campaign, the women behind the iconic quilts were stunned — not because their work lacked value, but because the world was finally catching up to what their community has always known.

“It is an honor. We’re very excited,” Claudia Pettway Charley said. “It’s unbelievable in a way, because we never really know who wants to work with Gee’s Bend Quilters. The fact that I attended an HBCU, Alabama State University, and just to think that one day from that time up to now, that a company like Adidas would be honoring my community.”

Photo: Adidas

Emma Mooney Pettway echoed that sentiment, sharing how personal the journey feels. “Especially coming from a small rural place that, when I went to Alabama State, no one really knew where Boykin was. I would always have to refer it to a larger city,” she said. “To now come back full circle and to be representing one of the HBCUs and working with Adidas — it’s mind-blowing. We’re very grateful and honored. It’s been a great collaboration, a great journey, and we couldn’t ask for a better partnership.”

Photo: Adidas

Quilting As Culture, History and Heritage

For generations, quilting has been a tradition rooted in survival, artistry and storytelling. Emma remembers how her mother pieced her quilts together with intention and care — lessons she now passes to her own children and grandchildren.

Photo: Adidas

“Being taught that way, to keep the tradition going, I tried to teach my children and grandchildren those same ways,” she said.

The women of Gee’s Bend have always lived their history, even when the rest of the world didn’t see it that way. “We’ve always been Black history,” Claudia added. “We didn’t realize at the time because we were just a community of people living our daily lives. But we’ve always told our stories. Our ancestors and even those behind us have always been a part of that storytelling. And it will continue to be.”

Choosing Tradition, Finding Passion

For Pleasant Pettway Scott, the connection to quilting came not from obligation, but from love. “Unlike the older women, I didn’t have to quilt like they had to. But for me, that’s what I wanted to do. That’s what makes it more special.”

Each stitch tells a story — of family, of faith, of Black Southern heritage. Francesca Charley learned to sew from her grandmother during summer visits to Gee’s Bend. “One day she was like, ‘Put your game controller down and come and pick up this needle,’” she said. “And I honestly thank my grandma every day for getting me into sewing because I never would’ve imagined myself being here and traveling as much as I am today.”

Photo: Adidas

How Adidas Is Uplifting Black Stories Through Art and Action

This year, Adidas is honoring that legacy in a powerful way. In addition to launching a short-form film exploring the impact of the Gee’s Bend quilts, the brand is also supporting the collective’s nonprofit, SewGee’s Bend Heritage Builders, through a grant.

A special NCAA basketball jersey collection inspired by the quilters debuted during Black History Month, with a portion of proceeds benefiting both the artists and Adidas’ HBCU partners.

The collaboration also included a sponsorship of the HBCU Legacy Bowl, where the game’s uniforms paid tribute to the cultural threads that bind the Black community. And in a full-circle moment, the Quilters of Gee’s Bend gifted handmade quilts to five Adidas-affiliated HBCUs — including Alabama State — a gesture that stitches together past, present and future.

“Black History Month expanded beyond the month of February for us,” Claudia said. “We live Black history almost every day of our lives.”