General Motors is recalling over 62,000 of its cars because of a brake issue. In a statement to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration on Wednesday, General Motors stated that “brake pressure switch may short and cause fire.”

“General Motors (GM) is recalling certain 2019-2024 Chevrolet Silverado Medium Duty 4500HD,

5500HD, and 6500HD vehicles,” the company stated. “The brake pressure sensor assembly may leak brake fluid into the

brake pressure switch and cause a short circuit.”

The recalled vehicles may face an increased risk of a fire while driving or parked as the electrical short in the brake pressure switch overheats the circuit, GM stated. Per the statement, 62,468 cars have been recalled.

The GM recall mostly includes the 2023 Chevrolet Silverado 5500 HD trucks

The trucks were produced between January 20, 2023 and March 19, 2024. According to General Motors, about 10,097 of those models face the possibility of malfunctioning.

“Vehicles prior to 2019 model year use a different design and are not affected by this recall,” the company stated, per USA TODAY. “2024 model year vehicles that were produced with a brake switch wire harness that includes a silicone sealant are not affected by this recall.”

Over 7,000 Chevrolet Silverado 5500 HD models from 2022 are also recalled, along with many other similar brands from from 2021, 2020 and 2019.

GM will repair recalled vehicles for free

Customers with recalled vehicles can take their cars to a dealer and get a new brake pressure switch wire harness for free. Owners can contact GM customer assistance number at 1-866-467-9700. The number for the GM recall is N242482680. Customers may also contact the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236 (TTY 1-888-275-9171) or at www.nhtsa.gov.