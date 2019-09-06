Harley-Davidson Motor Company is recalling more than 82,000 motorcycles due to tire issues. According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, the company recalled its 2018–2024 Softail models after discovering that the mounting tab on the rear shock pre-load adjuster can break and cause tire damage.

“A sudden loss of tire pressure increases the risk of a crash,” NHTSA said in a statement, per 9 News.

Which Harley-Davidson models are being recalled?

The 82,117 recalled motorcycles include seven different models: FLDE (2018–2019), FLHC (2018–2021), FLHCS (2018–2024), FLHCS ANV (2018, 2023), FXLRS (2020–2024), FXLRST (2022–2024) and FXRST (2022).

What are the warning signs of a damaged Harley-Davidson motorcycle?

Harley-Davidson riders are advised to look out for unusual noise coming from under the seat. They may also notice damage on the rear tire or a loose rear shock adjuster after removing the seat. Additionally, some may experience difficulty maneuvering the motorcycle.

So far, Harley-Davidson has not received any reports of injuries or accidents due to the issue. The company said the problem with the mounting tab was first discovered in September, and 11 warranty claims have been documented since.

What should Harley-Davidson customers do next?

Harley-Davidson will begin mailing notifications to affected customers on June 16. The company plans to install a new bracket on the affected motorcycles free of charge.

Customers can contact Harley-Davidson customer service at 1-800-258-2464 or reach the NHTSA Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236. More information is also available at www.nhtsa.gov.