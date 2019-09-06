As friends and family pay tribute to George Foreman after his death, they are not only remembering his contributions as a boxer, but also his legacy as a father. Foreman, who was married five times, raised 12 children. That includes five sons who are all named George Edward Foreman. Foreman also has a daughter he named Georgetta.

What did George Foreman say about the name he gave to his sons?

When he spoke with CBN in 2008, Foreman jokingly said he gave his children similar names because it is easy to remember.

“I tell people, ‘If you’re going to get hit as many times as I’ve been hit by Muhammad Ali, Joe Frazier, Ken Norton, Evander Holyfield, you’re not going to remember many names,’” Foreman told CBN at that time, per The Independent.

The iconic boxer also revealed that each one of his sons has a unique nickname in order to avoid confusing them. Foreman said his sons’ nicknames include Monk, Big Wheel and Red.

How many of George Foreman’s children pursued boxing?

Foreman’s daughter Freeda was the only one of his girls who followed a boxing career. She achieved a 5-1 record and retired in 2001. Freeda died at age 42 in 2019. Foreman raised his five biological daughters, as well as his adopted daughters Isabella Brandie Lilja and Courtney Isaac.

George “Monk” III also became a boxer like his father. Monk went 16-0 as he competed from 2009- 2012. After his boxing career, Monk co-founded a boxing gym chain, EveryBodyFights.

What is George Foreman’s net worth?

Foreman has established general wealth for his family after a successful boxing and business career. According to Celebrity Net Worth, Foreman died with a net worth of $300 million. The popular businessman earned a large portion of his fortune from selling his George Foreman grill.

“It gets awfully confusing because a lot of kids walk up, and their parents say: ‘That’s George Foreman. He was the heavyweight champion of the world,’” Foreman told Forbes. “But one time, one little kid, when he was about 6 years old, saw me and said, ‘That’s the Cooking Man.'”