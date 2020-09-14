The most talked about moment of the interview, Ziwe asks Santos, “What can we do to get you to go away?”

With a smirk, Santos replies “stop inviting me to your gigs.” After a discussion of Dancing with the Stars and RuPaul’s Drag Race as possible future appearances for Santos, Ziwe sums up “the lesson is to stop inviting you places?” Santos snaps back “but you can’t, ‘cause people want the content.”

George Santos: But you can't cuz people want the content.

“George really looked Ziwe dead in her eyes and told her that she’s part of the problem” one person tweeted.

"George really looked Ziwe dead in her eyes and told her that she's part of the problem"

“George Santos is sitting pretty knowing that media like Ziwe can’t help but clout-chase off of the antics,” tweeted journalist Ernest Owens.

"George Santos is sitting pretty knowing that media like Ziwe can't help but clout-chase off of the antics," tweeted journalist Ernest Owens. "He clocked her. Real folks been saying this forever. George Santos is sitting pretty knowing that media like Ziwe can't help but clout-chase off of the antics. The virtue signaling is moot at this point."

Others, however, came to Ziwe’s defense. “Do you get mad at Barbara Walters, Lesley Stahl, and Rachel Maddow?” journalist Raven Brunner tweeted. “Ziwe has always been more about investigative journalism than late-night comedy.”

"Do you get mad at Barbara Walters, Lesley Stahl, and Rachel Maddow?" journalist Raven Brunner tweeted. "Ziwe has always been more about investigative journalism than late-night comedy."

In the end, whether or not Ziwe should have hosted Santos, the ex-representative has indicated that he has no intention of going away. So be prepared for him to pop up again, whether online, on a future campaign trail, or in a courtroom.