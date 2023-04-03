GloRilla, born Gloria Hallelujah Woods, was arrested Tuesday on felony drug possession charges after Georgia police responded to an attempted burglary at her home.

According to People, police found marijuana and a controlled substance inside the 25-year-old rapper’s residence during a probe into the home burglary attempt.

She “voluntarily turned herself in to the Forsyth County Jail” on Tuesday, according to a statement provided to People by the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office.

Woods faces charges of felony possession of marijuana and possession of a Schedule 1 controlled substance. She was later released on a $22,260 bond.

When did the attempted break-in happen?

Her arrest followed a police response to a reported break-in at her home around 1:30 a.m. Sunday, after authorities received a call about “a burglary in progress.”

“It was reported that three suspects had entered the home and were in the process of stealing items when an armed occupant fired at the intruders,” the police statement read, per People. “The suspects fled the scene, and it does not appear that any of them were struck. No injuries were reported among the home’s occupants.”

Woods was not home at the time of the attempted break-in. On Thursday, she spoke out on X, formerly known as Twitter, about the incident.

GloRilla took to social media about the incident

“CRAZY‼️ My House got Home Invaded Saturday

While I was in Indianapolis performing for the WNBA all star game & instead of Focusing on finding the Suspects , they focus on some cannabis,” Woods wrote.

She also addressed any misinformation that might have circulated online, adding, “1. So no I wasn’t busted 2. My house got robbed 3. I wasn’t home.”

Woods also questioned why she was taken into custody while the suspects who targeted her residence walked free.

“Long story short my house gets home invaded and Im the only one that gets arrested. So that’s tea🤷🏼‍♀️,” she said.

CRAZY‼️ My House got Home Invaded Saturday

While I was in Indianapolis performing for the WNBA all star game & instead of Focusing on finding the Suspects , they focus on some cannabis



1. So no I wasn’t busted

2. My house got robbed

3. I wasn’t home



Long story short my… — GloRilla 🦍 (@GloTheofficial) July 24, 2025

Police have conducted a probe into the attempted home invasion

While police were unable to locate the suspects, “a thorough investigation” was executed “due to the nature of the incident,” per People.

“While on scene, deputies detected a strong odor consistent with illegal narcotics. As a result, the Lanier Regional Drug Task Force was contacted and responded to the residence,” police said in the statement.

According to a search warrant, “a significant amount of marijuana” was located in Woods’ bedroom closet, police stated.

Authorities confirmed that a probe into the attempted home invasion is still “active and ongoing.”

Woods is “a victim of a serious crime, and we are committed to bringing the suspects to justice,” Sheriff Ron Freeman said about the case, per People.