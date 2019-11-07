Rap superstars GloRilla and Latto have joined forces for a new music video for their song, “Procedure.” The song is taken from GloRilla’s recent album, Glorious.

The video, directed by Benny Boom, sees the rappers reenact the classic 1990s film, Set It Off.

It begins with GloRilla and Latto as two women leaving work frustrated after a long day, in matching white tees, light wash jeans, and blue vests. The video follows GloRilla back at home, dozing off while watching Set It Off. She starts dreaming of herself in the movie.

At the start of the track, the 25-year-old raps, “What’s the procedure when a bad b**ch walk in the room? Huh, b**ch-a** ni**a? What’s the fu**in’ procedure?”

Latto’s in the dream too, viewers soon learn, and the duo goes on to depict the movie’s iconic moments.

Iconic Outfit Recreations

Both GloRilla and Latto rock some of Set it Off‘s most iconic looks, like Cleo’s, played by Queen Latifah, work jumpsuit; the wigs, flannels, and other accessories T.T. (played by Kimberly Elise), Stony (played by Jada Pinkett Smith), Frankie (played by Vivica A. Fox), and Cleo wear in their first robbery; and masks the group wore during the movie’s final robbery scene.

A ‘Set It Off’ Star Makes A Cameo

At the end of the video, after it seems GloRilla and Latto in the former’s dream are about to get away with a huge amount of cash, the Memphis emcee wakes up from her dream. She gets a call from her mother, played by Fox, who tells her to wake up and “get to work.”

The “Procedure” music video comes ahead of GloRilla’s Glorious tour, kicking off next month. With openers Real Boston Richey and Queen Key, the tour begins in Oklahoma City on Mar. 5, and concludes in Memphis, Tennessee, on a date the rapper has yet to announce. The 25-year-old will makes stops in New York, Atlanta, Houston, Chicago, and more, Vibe reported.