Megan Thee Stallion will make her hosting debut at the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards (VMAs) on Sept. 11, the network announced Thursday.
She honed her hosting skills, with previous stints on Saturday Night Live and as a co-host on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.
The news follows the recent announcement of VMA nominees, where Megan received five nominations, including Best Collaboration with tourmate GloRilla and Best Hip Hop. She previously won an award in the same category in 2020 for her hit single “Savage” from the EP Suga.
She won her first VMA in 2019 for Best Power Anthem as a first-time nominee with her hit single “Hot Girl Summer.”
Blavity reported that the Houston native released her third album, Megan, describing the 18-track project as a “rebirth” for her given everything she had gone through in recent years. She collaborated with artists such as Victoria Monét, GloRilla, UGK, Big K.R.I.T., Kyle Richh, and Yuki Chiba, delivering a fresh sound and theme distinct from her previous albums.
She recently released her latest single and visuals to “Mamushi,” which generated over 150 million global streams, and the song also reached No. 1 on Spotify’s Global Viral chart in Japan, showcasing her continued impact and creativity. Megan also earned other accolades this year.
In February, Megan secured her third Billboard Hot 100 No. 1 with her single “Hiss,” adding to her roster of top-charting hits like “Savage (Remix)” with Beyoncé and “WAP” with Cardi B. The song also made history as the first solo female rap track to debut at No. 1 on the Billboard Global 200.
Additionally, she made history as the first Black woman to appear on the cover of Forbes’ Under 30 issue, adding to a long list of career achievements.
The 2024 Video Music Awards will take place on Sept. 11 at 8 p.m. ET/PT from the USB Arena in Elmont, New York.
Watch the VMAs promo below.