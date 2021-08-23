Memphis-born rapper GloRilla dropped her debut album on Friday, and one song has captured people’s attention.

Gospel group Maverick City Music is featured on GloRilla’s “Rain Down on Me” with Kirk Franklin, Chandler Moore and Kierra Sheard, the album’s only track without an explicit rating.

According to Crosswalk.com, some Maverick City Music shared their disappointment online following the collaboration.

One user tweeted that ‘Christian’ artists needed to “stop compromising,” and the gospel singers being on GloRilla’s album “is wild.”

these “Christian” gospel artist need to stop compromising. it’s PLENTY of ways to reach souls. Kirk Franklin, Kierra Sheard & Maverick City Music being on Glorilla album is wild. God come get us 😭 — Laurencia ✨🦋 (@thisislaurencia) October 9, 2024

Another person referenced Sexyy Red, who’s also featured on the album and commented, “These are depraved musicians whose music contains profanity, and vulgarity and supports an anti-Christian culture.”

Maverick City Music was featured on GloRilla’s worldly album. The album cover is an indecent photo of her wearing a bra and pants in the background. In that album is Sexy Red too – these are depraved musicians whose music contains profanity, and vulgarity and supports an… — Solomon Buchi (@Solomon_Buchi) October 13, 2024

Some fans, however, applauded the collaboration and called out the judgment against the gospel artists appearing on a track by GloRilla, with one mentioning that “she grew up in the church, served in the church and was in her church choir.”

They added, “The judgment is why so many people walk away from the church.”

People in the church mad because glo made a song ft Kirk and Maverick City and from my simple google search glo grew up in the church , served in the church and was in her church choir …. the judgement is why so many people walk away from the church . — MUVA VEE (@Big_Daddy_Vee) October 14, 2024

Someone else remarked that making gospel music is what gospel artists do and asked why it is a problem that they did so with GloRilla.

“What have you done to glorify God lately? Focus on that,” they concluded.

it’s a lot of “christians” judging maverick city & Kirk for making a gospel song. Is that not what they do regularly? And so what if it’s with glorilla. What have you done to glorify God lately? Focus on that. — denè (@dejahknowles) October 12, 2024

Blavity reported that Glo discussed growing up listening to gospel music in her Elle cover story last year. She sang in the choir and was on the praise-and-worship team at her church.

“We were a religious, Christian household. We went to church every Sunday,” she told the outlet.