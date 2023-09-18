Ice cream is a beloved treat, but for people with hypertension (also known as high blood pressure), traditional recipes filled with sugar and unhealthy fats may not be the best option. Thankfully, there’s a way to enjoy without risking hypertension: glycerin-based ice cream. Glycerin-based ice cream is an excellent choice for those looking to enjoy a delicious frozen treat while maintaining healthy blood pressure. With its ability to provide sweetness without causing blood sugar spikes, glycerin makes ice cream smoother and healthier. By using heart-friendly ingredients and following these simple recipes, people can create low-sugar, low-carb desserts that are both satisfying and healthy.

The Benefits of Glycerin in Ice Cream

Glycerin is a sugar alcohol that acts as a sweetener, a moisture-retaining agent and a texture enhancer. Unlike traditional sugar, glycerin does not cause a rapid spike in blood sugar levels, making it a great choice for people managing high blood pressure and diabetes. Here are some benefits of using glycerin in ice cream:

Lower Glycemic Impact: Glycerin does not significantly raise blood sugar, which helps maintain stable blood pressure.

Glycerin does not significantly raise blood sugar, which helps maintain stable blood pressure. Retains Moisture: It prevents ice cream from becoming too hard in the freezer, keeping it smooth and creamy.

It prevents ice cream from becoming too hard in the freezer, keeping it smooth and creamy. No Artificial Sweeteners Needed: Unlike many low-carb alternatives, glycerin provides natural sweetness without artificial ingredients.

Unlike many low-carb alternatives, glycerin provides natural sweetness without artificial ingredients. Supports Heart Health: Since glycerin does not contribute to high insulin levels, it reduces the risk of complications associated with hypertension and diabetes which is often a co-occurring medical condition for people with high blood pressure.

Substituting Ingredients for a Healthier Ice Cream

To make glycerin ice cream even healthier, consider substituting other ingredients. By making these small adjustments, it’s possible to create a heart-friendly dessert that is both delicious and safe for those with hypertension:

Use coconut milk or almond milk instead of heavy cream to lower saturated fat intake.

to lower saturated fat intake. Replace refined sugar with erythritol or stevia to further reduce carbohydrates.

to further reduce carbohydrates. Incorporate fiber-rich fruits like berries or mangos to add natural sweetness and health benefits.

Thanks to electric ice cream makers, creating ice cream from scratch is easier than most people imagine. Here are five easy glycerin-based recipes to try the next time those sweet cravings hit. Most electric ice cream makers can create soft serve ice cream in about 20 minutes and more traditional hard ice cream after 45 minutes of churning. Just remember, with an electric ice cream maker it’s best to pre-freeze the tumbler so that it easily churns the liquid mixtures into ice cream. For best results, freeze the tumbler for at least 24 hours prior to use. If the tumbler isn’t cold enough, the liquid won’t stiffen into ice cream.

Vanilla Bean Glycerin Ice Cream

Always a classic, vanilla ice cream is a great baseline to start testing out ice cream recipes. This delicious flavor goes great with virtually everything, and can also be finessed with low-sugar or low-carb toppings. To make this more heart healthy, ditch the traditional cow’s milk or heavy cream and substitute it with almond milk or coconut cream.

Ingredients:

2 cups unsweetened almond milk

1 cup heavy cream or coconut cream

¼ cup vegetable glycerin

2 tbsp erythritol or stevia

1 tbsp vanilla extract

¼ tsp salt

Instructions:

In a mixing bowl, whisk together almond milk, heavy cream, glycerin, erythritol, vanilla extract and salt. Pour the mixture into an ice cream maker and churn according to the manufacturer’s instructions. Once the ice cream reaches a thick consistency, transfer it to a container and freeze for two hours before serving.

Chocolate Glycerin Ice Cream

Just as popular as vanilla ice cream is chocolate. This recipe doesn’t require a lot of ingredients and comes together quickly.

Ingredients:

2 cups coconut milk

½ cup cocoa powder

¼ cup vegetable glycerin

¼ cup erythritol

1 tsp vanilla extract

¼ tsp salt

Instructions:

Whisk together coconut milk, cocoa powder, glycerin, erythritol, vanilla extract and salt in a bowl. Pour the mixture into an ice cream maker and churn until it thickens. Freeze for at least two hours before serving.

Strawberry Glycerin Ice Cream

Rounding out the trifecta of OG ice cream flavors is strawberry. This fan favorite can be customized with either actual strawberry chunks mixed in, or pureed strawberries for a smoother texture.

Ingredients:

2 cups unsweetened almond milk

1 cup strawberries, pureed

¼ cup vegetable glycerin

2 tbsp erythritol

1 tsp lemon juice

¼ tsp salt

Instructions:

Blend strawberries until smooth. In a bowl, mix the pureed strawberries with almond milk, glycerin, erythritol, lemon juice and salt. Pour the mixture into an ice cream maker and churn. Freeze for at least two hours before serving.

Mint Chocolate Chip Glycerin Ice Cream

The tingly cool mix of mint along with the sweet combination of chocolate makes this a decadent treat that’s worth giving a try.

Ingredients:

2 cups coconut milk

¼ cup vegetable glycerin

¼ cup erythritol

1 tsp mint extract

½ cup sugar-free chocolate chips

¼ tsp salt

Instructions:

Combine coconut milk, glycerin, erythritol, mint extract and salt in a bowl. Churn in an ice cream maker until thick. Stir in chocolate chips and freeze for two hours before serving.

Peanut Butter Glycerin Ice Cream

Peanut butter is one of those interesting blends that’s equal parts savory and sweet. This recipe does exactly that by making natural peanut butter the star of the show.

Ingredients:

2 cups unsweetened almond milk

½ cup natural peanut butter

¼ cup vegetable glycerin

2 tbsp erythritol

1 tsp vanilla extract

¼ tsp salt

Instructions:

Mix almond milk, peanut butter, glycerin, erythritol, vanilla extract and salt in a blender. Pour into an ice cream maker and churn. Freeze for at least two hours before serving.

Frequently Asked Questions

What does glycerin do for ice cream?

Glycerin helps keep ice cream smooth and creamy by preventing the formation of ice crystals. It also acts as a natural sweetener with a lower impact on blood sugar compared to traditional sugars.

What happens if you use too much glycerin?

Using too much glycerin can make ice cream overly soft and prevent it from freezing properly. It may also cause a slightly sticky texture. It’s best to use just enough to improve consistency without affecting the structure.

How do you make ice cream thicker in an ice cream maker?

To make ice cream thicker, try adding: