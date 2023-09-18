Fajitas are a popular Tex-Mex meal (often paired with a margarita) known for their sizzling flavors and colorful presentation. But if you have high blood pressure, you might wonder if they’re a healthy choice. The answer depends on how you make them! Fajitas can be a heart-healthy meal with a few smart ingredient swaps to reduce sodium intake and unhealthy fats. In this article, we’ll explore the history of fajitas, what makes them healthy, and share some low-sodium recipes. We’ll also answer common questions about enjoying fajitas without putting your heart at risk.

While most people assume fajitas were created in Mexico, the tasty meal’s origins are actually traced to Texas. Similar to how enslaved people created soul food by taking the least desirable leftovers and turning them into magnificent dishes, Mexican ranch hands in the 1930s and 1940s revamped leftover cuts of meat and turned them into one of the most iconic dishes you can find in any Mexican restaurant in the U.S.

These workers used less expensive cuts of beef, like skirt steak, grilling them over an open fire and serving the meat with tortillas. The word “fajita” comes from the Spanish term faja, meaning “belt” or “strip,” which describes the way the meat was cut. Since then, fajitas have grown into a popular dish with different kinds of meat, seafood and plenty of veggies. They’re usually served with tortillas, grilled peppers, onions and toppings like cheese, sour cream and salsa.

Are Fajitas Heart-Healthy?

(AllGo/Unsplash)

Fajitas can be heart-healthy — if they’re prepared without select ingredients that might increase fat or sodium content. The key is to focus on lean proteins, plenty of veggies and limiting high-sodium ingredients. Grilled chicken, shrimp or even tofu can provide the protein, while peppers and onions add fiber and vitamins.

Tips for Making Heart-Healthy Fajitas:

Choose lean proteins: Skinless chicken breast, shrimp, or tofu are great options. Add more veggies: Bell peppers, onions, zucchini and mushrooms boost fiber and nutrients. Limit sodium: Make your own seasoning with spices like paprika, cumin and garlic powder instead of using store-bought mixes that are often high in salt. Use healthy fats: Swap out butter for olive oil when cooking. Pick better tortillas: Look for whole-grain or low-carb tortillas or try lettuce wraps for fewer carbs.

Here are five delicious and low-sodium fajita recipes that are easy to make at home. These versions keep the flavor but cut back on salt to help manage blood pressure.

Grilled Chicken Fajitas

This is a classic staple option that lets the cook add as much or as little to the dish as they’d like. Grilled chicken fajitas can be made with fresh chicken, or it’s also a great way to repurpose leftover roast chicken to shorten cooking times.

Ingredients:

1 lb skinless chicken breast, sliced

2 bell peppers (any color), sliced

1 onion, sliced

2 tsp garlic powder

2 tsp paprika

1 tsp cumin

2 tbsp olive oil

Whole-grain tortillas

Instructions:

In a bowl, mix garlic powder, paprika, cumin and olive oil. Toss chicken in the mixture. Grill chicken over medium heat until cooked through (about 7–8 minutes per side). Sauté peppers and onions in a pan until soft. Warm tortillas, then fill with chicken and veggies. Serve with sliced avocado or fresh salsa.

Shrimp and Veggie Fajitas

For seafood fans, shrimp can be a tasty alternative to red meat and poultry. It also cooks faster which means those delish eats are served up hot and ready.

Ingredients:

1 lb shrimp, peeled and deveined

2 bell peppers, sliced

1 zucchini, sliced

2 tsp chili powder

1 tsp cumin

2 tbsp olive oil

Lettuce wraps or low-carb tortillas

Instructions:

Toss shrimp with chili powder, cumin and olive oil. Sauté shrimp in a pan until pink and cooked through. Sauté peppers and zucchini in the same pan. Serve in lettuce wraps or low-carb tortillas. Top with chopped tomatoes and cilantro.

Steak Fajitas With Lime

While people with high blood pressure are encouraged to limit red meat intake, an occasional treat won’t hurt. This recipe gives a zesty citrus flavor thanks to the included lime juice. To further cut down on salt intake, skip the store bought meat tenderizer and simply marinate the steak in the lime juice anywhere from 30 minutes to two hours since it can pull double duty as a tenderizer to soften tougher cuts of meat.

Ingredients:

1 lb lean skirt steak

2 bell peppers, sliced

1 onion, sliced

Juice of 2 limes

2 tsp garlic powder

2 tbsp olive oil

Whole-grain tortillas

Instructions:

Marinate steak in lime juice, garlic powder, and olive oil for 30 minutes. Grill steak to preferred doneness and slice thinly. Sauté peppers and onions until soft. Fill tortillas with steak and veggies. Garnish with fresh lime wedges.

Tofu Fajitas

Not everyone likes meat whether they’re vegetarian, vegan or simply prefer a lighter meal. Thankfully, tofu comes in a range of firmness levels, which can give it a nearly meat-like texture that’s perfect for fajitas.

Ingredients:

1 block firm tofu, sliced

2 bell peppers, sliced

1 onion, sliced

2 tsp smoked paprika

1 tsp cumin

2 tbsp olive oil

Whole-grain tortillas

Instructions:

Press tofu to remove excess water, then toss in paprika, cumin, and olive oil. Grill tofu slices until golden. Sauté peppers and onions. Assemble in tortillas with tofu and veggies. Top with fresh salsa and avocado slices.

Fish Fajitas

Fish is another light alternative that can bring plenty of welcome texture to fajitas without leaving diners feeling overstuffed. Whether cod, salmon or tilapia, this is a great dish to try.

(Rosalind Chang/Unsplash)

Ingredients:

1 lb white fish (like cod), sliced

2 bell peppers, sliced

1 onion, sliced

2 tsp chili powder

1 tsp garlic powder

2 tbsp olive oil

Corn tortillas

Instructions:

Season fish with chili powder, garlic powder and olive oil. Grill or bake fish until it flakes easily. Sauté peppers and onions. Fill corn tortillas with fish and veggies. Garnish with cabbage slaw and lime juice.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the healthiest way to eat fajitas?

The healthiest way to eat fajitas is by choosing lean proteins like chicken, shrimp or tofu and adding plenty of grilled veggies. Opt for whole-grain or low-carb tortillas and use fresh salsa or avocado instead of sour cream and cheese. Consider creating a DIY seasoning to help control the salt content.

Do fajitas have a lot of sodium?

Fajitas can have a lot of sodium, especially when using pre-packaged seasoning mixes and restaurant-style servings. However, creating homemade seasoning blends with spices like cumin, paprika and garlic powder can significantly cut back on salt. Using fresh ingredients and avoiding bottled sauces also helps.

What is the best chicken for high blood pressure?

The best chicken for high blood pressure is skinless, boneless chicken breast. It’s lean and low in saturated fat. Make sure to avoid pre-marinated or canned chicken, which can be high in sodium. Grilling, baking or stir-frying with heart-healthy oils like olive oil keeps the chicken tasty and heart healthy.