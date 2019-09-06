The scammers pretend to represent Google and spread fake warnings, telling people that someone is trying to hack their account overseas. Using a special caller ID feature, the scammers make it look like the call is coming from Google. A short time later, the Gmail user receives an email that also looks like an official message from Google.

The message tells the receiver to recover their account by using the code in the email. When the Gmail user tries to recover the account, the scammer is able to hack the email account and possibly access other linked assets such as bank accounts, cryptocurrency wallets and more.