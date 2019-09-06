The FBI is warning Gmail users about AI-driven scams targeting people who use the email service.
According to MLive, the FBI is telling Gmail users to ignore unsolicited calls that are coming from scammers who use AI technology to impersonate a real person and claim to represent customer support in these “sophisticated” scams.
The scammers pretend to represent Google and spread fake warnings, telling people that someone is trying to hack their account overseas. Using a special caller ID feature, the scammers make it look like the call is coming from Google. A short time later, the Gmail user receives an email that also looks like an official message from Google.
The message tells the receiver to recover their account by using the code in the email. When the Gmail user tries to recover the account, the scammer is able to hack the email account and possibly access other linked assets such as bank accounts, cryptocurrency wallets and more.
The FBI reminds people to always protect their login information and passwords. Gmail users can protect their accounts with passkeys, smart keys and several other tools provided by the email provider.