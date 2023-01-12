CBS is diving into the world of the CIA with a new procedural.

Deadline announced that FBI: CIA, a spinoff of Dick Wolf‘s FBI franchise, is in the works. The potential series would be the third spinoff and the fourth series in the franchise, following FBI, FBI: Most Wanted and FBI: International.

The series will be different than other procedurals since it will have former CIA officer David Chasteen as part of the writing team comprised of Wolf, FBI: Most Wanted showrunner David Hudgins and Captain Marvel writer Nicole Perlman.

The new spinoff will be introduced to FBI viewers as a backdoor pilot this spring, with one of FBI’s episodes bringing on the new team and the issues they will face. As Deadline reports, “Three characters, including the FBI and CIA agent leads, will appear in the planted spinoff episode, airing this spring, and would become series regulars should the project go forward.”

Casting for the new characters is already underway.

FBI stars Jeremy Sisko, Alana De La Garza, Zeeko Zaki and Missy Peregrym. Katherine Renee Kane also starred in the series until she left in 2024. The series follows the agents of the FBI as they protect the country from its biggest threats.

FBI: Most Wanted stars Dylan McDermott, Shantel VanSanten, Roxy Sternberg, Keisha Castle-Hughes and Edwin Hodge. The series “focuses on the Fugitive Task Force, an elite unit that relentlessly pursues and captures the notorious criminals on the Bureau’s Most Wanted list.”

FBI: Most Wanted stars Jesse Lee Soffer, Carter Redwood, Vinessa Vidotto, Eva-Jane Willis and Christina Wolfe. The series “that follows the elite operatives of the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s International Fly Team.”