Tulane University has announced that basketball star Gregg Glenn III has died at age 22 after being involved in what the school described as an “accident.” Sarah Cunningham, vice president, student affairs, at Tulane shared the news in a somber statement, saying Glenn is not only remembered for his athletic achievements, but also for his character.

“We have lost a cherished member of our university community, Gregg Glenn III, who died in a tragic accident this weekend,” Cunningham said in the statement.. “He was a talented student-athlete who enriched our lives with his spirit, dedication, and passion for both sports and academics.”

What were Gregg Glenn’s accomplishments as a student-athlete?

Glenn played at Michigan as a freshman and appeared in four games, then transferred to Tulane in 2023, CBS Sports reported. As a junior this past season, Glenn started all 34 games. He averaged 10.6 points and 5.3 rebounds in his junior season, posting three double-doubles and becoming the team’s second-leading rebounder, ESPN reported.. Glenn played in 64 games in two seasons at Tulane. The Pompano Beach, Florida, native studied health and wellness.

“Gregg was an outstanding athlete on our men’s basketball team and an individual who brought joy and light to those around him,” Cunningham said. “His commitment to excellence inspired many of us.”

What did Tulane head coach Ron Hunter say about Gregg Glenn’s death?

Tulane basketball coach Ron Hunter said his program is devastated by Glenn’s death. In a statement to People, Hunter said Glenn “was not only an exceptional athlete but also a remarkable person who brought energy, dedication, and kindness to our team and community.”

“Gregg’s spirit and passion will be deeply missed, and our thoughts are with his family and friends during this difficult time,” Hunter told People. “We will honor his memory by continuing to celebrate the impact he made on all of us.”